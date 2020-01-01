Nchout's strike helps Valerenga complete historic domestic double

The Cameroonian inspired her club to claim two silverware for the first time following a final triumph over Lillestrom on Sunday

Ajara Nchout was on target as Valerenga completed a historic domestic double triumph following a 2-0 victory after extra-time over Lillestrom in the Norwegian Women's Cup final on Sunday.

Going into the final, the international had helped her side to a maiden Toppserien title following a 4-0 triumph over Arna-Bjornar in their final match of the league season last week.

Beside lifting her maiden career league title, the 27-year-old clinched the 2020 Toppserien topscorer gong, having scored 10 goals.

Having suffered back-to-back Cup final defeat to Lillestrom, the Cameroon star, who failed to celebrate title with Sandviken in 2018 before her hopes were dashed with Valerenga by the holders in 2019.



Following her superb form this season, Jack Majgaard handed Nchout her 18th start of the season in all competitions against the holders and she provided the important opener in her side's win.

After both sides could not be separated in the regular 90 minutes at Ullevaal Stadium, Nchout broke the deadlock for Valerenga in the 103rd minute.

Two minutes later, Marie Markussen struck to double the advantage for Majgaard and they held on to eventually dash Hege Riise's team bid for a third cup in a row.

The triumph saw Valerenga claimed their first Norwegian Women's Cup title after finishing as the runners-up in 2017 and 2019.

Nchout played for the duration of the tie on her 23rd appearance of the season in all competitions, increasing her goal tally to 14, including three in the .

Sunday's feat saw Nchout, who has seen out her two-year deal with Valerenga, becomes the second African to celebrate a domestic double after 's Ode Fulutudilu with Aland United.

With her future still undecided, the Indomitable Lionesses star is likely to make Valerenga's trip to for the second leg tie against Gintra-Universitetas following a 7-0 first leg thrashing last week in Oslo.