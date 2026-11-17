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The sixth-round matches are under way, the last before domestic leagues resume.

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The final matches of the sixth round of the Nations League kick off this evening at 8.45pm. They will decide the quarter-final line-up, the play-off ties, the battles to avoid relegation and which teams go down outright.

Attention turns to League A Group 3, where Portugal, already qualified, travel to Cardiff to face Wales. AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos starts after failing to score in his recent matches for Portugal and AC Milan. In Copenhagen, Napoli striker Hojlund's Denmark face Haaland's Norway: the visitors need all three points to reach the play-offs, which could earn them a quarter-final place, while two of the three possible results would suit the hosts. The Napoli player puts Denmark ahead after a dreadful mistake by Bologna's Heggem. Hojbjerg then doubles their lead from an Isaksen assist, before Haaland pulls one back into an empty net from an Odgaard assist, scoring his 67th goal in 61 appearances for Norway.

Top spot is at stake in Group 2 of League B as Northern Ireland face Hungary in Budapest. Northern Ireland lead by one point, 11 to 10. Ukraine and Georgia are also fighting to avoid relegation.

Already promoted from League B Group 3, Austria face Israel, who are competing with Ireland and Kosovo for positions that decide promotion, the play-offs and relegation. Ireland and Kosovo meet in Dublin on five and six points respectively.

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In Group 4 of League B, Sweden are already promoted, as are Bosnia. Juventus player Kerim Alajbegovic starts Bosnia's home match against Romania, who are vying with Poland, who host Sweden with Inter's Piotr Zielinski in their side, to stay up or avoid relegation to League C.

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Denmark 2-1 Norway - 11' Hojlund (D), 15' Hojbjerg (D), 37' Haaland (N)

Wales 2-2 Portugal - 11' Bruno Fernandes (P), 13' Brooks (W), 40' Thomas (W), 43' Neto (P)

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Bosnia 1-1 Romania - 6' Birligea (R), 44' Tahirovic (B)

Ireland 1-0 Kosovo - 28' Parrott (I), pen.

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Israel 1-0 Austria - 36' D. Peretz (I)

Poland 1-1 Sweden - 16' Benedyczak (P), 25' H. Larsson (S)

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Ukraine 1-0 Georgia - 4' Sikan (U)

Hungary 1-0 Northern Ireland - 35' Varga (H)