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The sixth-round matches are under way, the last before domestic leagues resume.

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The remaining matches of the sixth round of the Nations League kick off at 8.45pm this evening. They will settle the quarter-final line-up, the play-off ties and the ties to avoid relegation, along with outright relegations.

Already-qualified Portugal travel to Cardiff to face Wales in League A Group 3. AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos starts, having failed to score in his recent matches for Portugal and AC Milan. In Copenhagen, Denmark, featuring Napoli striker Hojlund, face Haaland's Norway in a crucial clash. The visitors need three points to reach the play-offs that could earn them a quarter-final place, while two of the three possible results would suit the hosts.