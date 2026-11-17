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Relive the matchday six fixtures, the last before the domestic leagues resume.

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The final matchday six fixtures in the Nations League kicked off at 20.45, deciding the quarter-final line-up, the play-off ties, the matches to avoid relegation and which teams went down.

In League A Group 3, already-qualified Portugal won 3-2 away to Wales in Cardiff. AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos played 59 minutes without scoring, extending his recent goalless run for Portugal and AC Milan. It was another disappointing display.

Copenhagen pitted Denmark and Napoli striker Hojlund against Norway and Haaland. The visitors needed three points to reach the quarter-finals, while two of the three possible results would have suited the hosts. Denmark took the lead through the Napoli striker after a dreadful error by Bologna's Heggem, before Hojbjerg doubled their advantage from an Isaksen assist. Haaland then pulled one back, scoring into an empty net from an Odgaard assist for his 67th goal in 61 appearances for Norway. The Arsenal captain equalised late on. In the final second, Norway won a penalty for a handball in the area by former Sampdoria player Andersen. The City striker stepped up and converted, sealing a 2-3 win and taking Norway into the last eight competing for the trophy with his 68th goal in 61 appearances.

In League B Group 2, Northern Ireland met Hungary in Budapest with first place at stake. Northern Ireland drew and stayed a point ahead, 12 to 11. Ukraine-Georgia also settled relegation: Ukraine won 1-0, Georgia failed to score and dropped into League C.

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In League B Group 3, Austria had already secured promotion before drawing with Israel, who went straight down. Ireland, who beat Kosovo 3-0 in Dublin, reached the play-offs.

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In League B Group 4, Sweden had already secured promotion, as had Bosnia . Juventus player Kerim Alajbegovic started Bosnia's home match against Romania, who lost. Inter player Piotr Zielinski's Poland avoided relegation.

Denmark-Norway 2-3 - 11' Hojlund (D), 15' Hojbjerg (D), 37' Haaland (N), 83' Odegaard( N), 90'+6' Haaland (N)

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Wales-Portugal 2-3 - 11' Bruno Fernandes (P), 13' Brooks (W), 40' Thomas (W), 43' Neto (P), 70' Forbs (P)

Bosnia-Romania 2-1 - 6' Birligea (R), 44' Tahirovic (B), 82' Bajraktarevic (B)

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Ireland-Kosovo 3-0 - 28' pen. Parrott (I), 50' Parrott (I), 75' Moylan (I)

Israel-Austria 1-1 - 36' D. Peretz (I), 62' Kalajdzic (A)

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Poland-Sweden 1-1 - 16' Benedyczak (P), 25' H. Larsson (S)

Ukraine-Georgia 1-0 - 4' Sikan (U)

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Hungary-Northern Ireland 1-1 - 35' Varga (H), 65' Devenny (NI)