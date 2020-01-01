Napoli stood with Koulibaly during racist incident against Inter Milan in 2018 - Ancelotti

The Senegal international was subject to racist chants during a game with the Nerazzurri a year-and-a-half ago

manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up about how stood with Kalidou Koulibaly in a racist incident in a game with Milan on Boxing Day 2018.

The 28-year-old had brought down Matteo Politano on the touchline in the 80th minute and was given a yellow card. Not long after, he was given a second yellow card for clapping sarcastically at the referee whom Koulibaly was trying to warn about racist abuse towards him from the stands.

Lautaro Martinez scored an injury-time goal to give Inter a 1-0 win, but further damage was done to Napoli as Lorenzo Insigne was given a straight red card for also arguing with the referee.

"Football has an important role to play in educating people,” Ancelotti - who was Napoli manager between May 2018 and December 2019, told The Guardian.

“Millions follow footballers, watch what they do, hear what they say.

“[I told Koulibaly] that we were on his side, we were with him: we would fight with him, that it wasn’t right that he should have those problems and that we would try to change things.

“Kalidou has a strong character and he was angry. Sad, too. It wasn’t new for him, which made him even sadder. He felt anger and sadness. It’s 2020, that can’t happen.

“We asked for the game to be stopped, three times. We spoke to the referee’s assistant but they didn’t listen. At the time, the rules were not so clear, the protocol.

“But then the press pushed it and the rules on suspending games changed. It didn’t happen again; Koulibaly didn’t get that abuse again.

“If you challenge people, push them, make them think, things can change.”

After that game, Koulibaly took to Twitter to assert he was proud of his skin colour.

Mi dispiace la sconfitta e sopratutto avere lasciato i miei fratelli!

Però sono orgoglioso del colore della mia pelle. Di essere francese, senegalese, napoletano: uomo.



⚽ #InterNapoli 1-0

🇸🇳 #KK26 #famiglia

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre

💪🏿 #DifendoLaCittà pic.twitter.com/f9q0KYggcw — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) December 26, 2018

"I am sorry for the defeat and especially for having left my brothers! But I am proud of the colour of my skin. To be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan man," he captioned.

Racism has been very rife in with Africans such as Kevin-Prince Boateng, Franck Kessie among others targeted over the years.

Football is, however, taking a united stand towards racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the United States, which subsequently sparked global protests.

Players and teams in the and Premier League have stood in solidarity, going on their knees before games with the inscription "Black Lives Matter" at the back of their jerseys in place of their names which is a support for the global movement.

Koulibaly lifted his second title with Napoli after seeing off 4-2 on penalties last Wednesday.

The Partenopei resume Serie A action on Tuesday when they travel to Hellas Verona.