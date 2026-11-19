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The future of Kevin De Bruyne could lie away from Napoli as soon as the January transfer window. Talk of a possible move to PSV Eindhoven has intensified during this international break, following comments from the player and his wife, reactions from supporters and an initial offer from the Dutch club to Napoli.

Napoli have rejected that offer for now, but Aurelio De Laurentiis has not closed the door. Instead, he has made a counterproposal. To let the Belgian midfielder leave in January and save on wages and bonuses, he has set a relatively affordable price that could make the move a reality.

De Bruyne and his wife speak out - De Bruyne's wife, Michelle Lacroix, gave the clearest indication yet of his unhappiness in Napoli in comments to Belgian magazine NINA. The model described the family's difficulties with everyday life in the city and said she and De Bruyne want to return to Belgium: "We tell each other more and more often that we’ll go and live there. The sooner it happens, the better. Kevin isn’t happy."

Her comments quickly spread online. De Bruyne then spoke from the Belgium national team's training camp. Asked about his future and the reports concerning PSV, the former Manchester City player replied: "Go to PSV in January? I woke up and saw that a lot of people had contacted me. But I’m here now and I’m doing my job. As for the future, we’ll see".

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The rift with the city - Lacroix's comments drew a strong reaction from Napoli supporters, who criticised her and the Belgian's family, particularly on social media and in radio and television programmes.



Amid that difficult atmosphere, Massimiliano Allegri agreed to give De Bruyne two extra days off, officially to rest and recover after his commitments with the Belgium national team. That decision has also drawn criticism at a particularly delicate point in Napoli's season.

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The contract situation - De Bruyne is officially under contract with Napoli until the end of the season, 30 June 2027, with a unilateral option in the club's favour to extend the deal for another season, until 30 June 2028. As things stand, the club do not intend to exercise that option.

His salary weighs most heavily in the club's assessment of his future. At €6 million net per season, around €11 million gross before bonuses, it represents their biggest cost. Between now and the end of the season, there is just under €3 million net remaining (around €5 million gross), plus the final instalment of the €2.5 million gross signing bonus. A total of €7.5 million.

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PSV's first offer - PSV Eindhoven have entered the picture, opening talks with Napoli to establish whether a deal is possible as early as this coming January. They have already submitted an initial offer.

The player would prefer PSV for the family reasons his wife described. Eindhoven is geographically very close to Belgian Limburg, the region where the De Bruynes have a home and would like to live again. The Dutch club have put forward an initial offer of €2 million (READ THE DETAILS HERE), which Napoli have rejected.

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De Laurentiis sets the price - Napoli's rejection of the first offer does not rule out a deal. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis have responded by setting a price of €7 million to consider an early departure.

That valuation would allow the club to recoup what they have invested so far and make a small profit on the player. It would also give sporting director Manna a little room to find reinforcements for Massimiliano Allegri in the winter transfer market, probably young players under 23 and on loan. Will PSV make the right offer? Or is this saga set to drag on?

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Matteo Moretto has since reported that De Bruyne is open to the move to the Netherlands and has already said yes to PSV.