Napoli, Musso pushes to return to Serie A: advanced talks with Atletico Madrid over a swap deal involving Milinkovic-Savic

Juan Musso and Atletico Madrid, the signs point towards a split. The 32-year-old Argentine goalkeeper is open to leaving because he wants to return to Italy, where he previously impressed with Udinese. According to Kiss Kiss Radio, and confirmed by our sources, Napoli are advancing in talks for the experienced Argentine keeper.





The deal would see Vanja Milinkovic-Savic move the other way in a straight swap. The Serbian goalkeeper is also open to the Atletico Madrid option, not least because he is not part of Napoli's plans, with the club preferring Alex Meret as their first-choice goalkeeper.