'Leave my 90-year-old mother alone!' - Napoli coach Spalletti snaps after altercation with Fiorentina fan

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti spoke out after he confronted a Fiorentina fan over a comment about his mother on Sunday.

Spalletti confronted spectator after 0-0 draw

Fan appeared to attempt slap

Bottle was also thrown

WHAT HAPPENED? The coach had a tense altercation with one of the home supporters behind the bench after the Serie A clash. The 63-year-old had to dodge a slap from the spectator as a steward intervened to separate the pair.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Shall we talk about the rudeness of the Fiorentina fans who are behind the bench?” the coach said in an interview with DAZN. “There are some back there who offend you from start to finish. They have children sitting right next to them and I cannot even repeat what they said, it’s incredible. They start insulting your mother constantly, my mother is 90 years old, leave her alone. These people are professional trolls."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The fan's hand was not the only thing that was aimed at the Napoli boss, as an empty bottle was also thrown his way in the wake of the goalless draw at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? Napoli are in action again on Wednesday as they welcome Lecce to the Stadio San Paolo. The Partenopei will be out to protect their unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign.