Nana Ampomah nets brace as Fortuna Dusseldorf hit 15 past VfL Benrath

The Ghana international has now scored four goals in his first two games for Friedhelm Funkel’s men

Nana Ampomah continued with his brilliant start for as he scored twice in Tuesday’s 15-1 obliteration of VfL Benrath.



The winger, who recently joined the Flingeraner on a three-year deal, began life in with two goals in Dusseldorf’s 3-2 defeat of on Saturday.



Against the sixth tier German side, however, he proved his efficiency in front of goal with two first-half strikes



Rouwen Hennings had given Friedhelm Funkel’s side a ninth-minute lead before Bernard Tekpetey doubled the lead with the former Waasland-Beveren man getting the third.



He completed his brace in the 24th minute but it was Aymen Barkok who stole the show with his four goals.



With this performance, the 23-year-old Ampomah will surely be sending cool shivers down the spines of rivals ahead of the kickoff.



Ampomah will hope to continue with his fine form when Dusseldorf take on in their opening game of the season on August 17.