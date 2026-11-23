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Romelu Lukaku "is going to drop another bombshell" about his sudden departure from the Belgium national team, former team-mate Radja Nainggolan has said on the Ongefilterd Voetbal podcast.

Lukaku announced on social media last Monday that he was retiring from international football with Belgium. The news caught even national team coach Mark van Bommel by surprise.

In recent years, the striker has become his country's all-time leading scorer. His 94 international goals put him at least 53 ahead of every other Belgian. Kevin De Bruyne is second with 41 goals.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Van Bommel's decision to give him a reserve role prompted his retirement from international football with Belgium.

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"He found it hard to accept his reserve role with Belgium, and the news that he would start on the bench against Turkey ultimately proved the last straw."

Nainggolan has added fuel to the fire. The former international, who played for AS Roma and Royal Antwerp among others, says Lukaku has more to reveal.

"I spoke to Lukaku for an hour. He told me I could only say that he's going to drop a bombshell. So there's more to come," Nainggolan began.

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"Because there were problems behind the scenes between him and a few people. I won't say any more about it. That's something he'll reveal himself."

"I can't speak for how he feels. He was somewhat bitter, disappointed and frustrated about a lot of things. We'll soon hear what the real problems were," he concluded.