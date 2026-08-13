The background to the match branded as the Telekom Cup between the German record champions and the two-time DFB Cup winners goes back to Julian Nagelsmann's move to Munich in the summer of 2021.

Leipzig released the former Germany head coach from his contract at the time for the substantial fee of €25 million so he could join Bayern Munich. On top of that, the two clubs agreed to stage a friendly in the near future.

That agreement is now being honoured. The match will be played at Munich's Allianz Arena, with all revenue generated also going to Bayern. Leipzig are waiving any share of the profit.

Was the friendly also built into Max Eberl's move to Bayern Munich?

According to kicker, this is not the only friendly between the two clubs to have been written into a previous deal. When Bayern's current board member for sport, Max Eberl, arrived at Säbener Strasse in March 2024, he was still officially under contract with RB Leipzig. The record champions therefore promised RB another friendly as part of that agreement, this time in Leipzig.

In Saxony, those in charge appear to have taken a liking to that model. According to Bild , high-profile friendlies against Manchester City, because of Josko Gvardiol's move in 2023, Barcelona, Dani Olmo in 2024, and Manchester United, Benjamin Sesko in 2025, are still outstanding. And after Yan Diomande's move to Real Madrid, Leipzig and Los Blancos are also planning a friendly, according to information from kicker.

For Bayern Munich and Leipzig, this meeting is the final serious test before the official start of the new season. RB visit Eintracht Trier in the first round of the DFB Cup on Saturday, 22 August. A few hours later, Bayern are due to face Borussia Dortmund in the DFL Supercup.