Nagelsmann backed by Bayern amid poor run as Kahn calls out players for treating Bundesliga as 'secondary' competition

Bayern Munich are winless in four Bundesliga games after losing to Augsburg, but Julian Nagelsmann still has the backing of the club's hierarchy.

Bayern winless in four Bundesliga games

Nagelsmann has backing of board

Kahn questions player commitment

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a strong start to their Champions League campaign, Bayern Munich are struggling domestically. The German champions have drawn three and lost one of their last four Bundesliga games on the bounce, with a 1-0 reversal at Augsburg on Saturday heaping pressure on Nagelsmann.

WHAT HE SAID: However, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has offered his full support to the head coach, telling German outlet Sport 1: "We're totally convinced of Julian. Of course, he's concerned, everyone is. But we are convinced of Julian.”

Kahn instead pointed the finger of blame at the players, adding: “Some players probably believe the Bundesliga can be secondary. That's unacceptable.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have 12 points from seven games and sit fourth in the Bundesliga, behind early pace setters Borussia Dortmund, Freiburg and Union Berlin. They have been faultless in Europe, however, beating Barcelona 2-0 on Robert Lewandowski's return to Germany.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? The upcoming international break gives Nagelsmann and his players the chance to regroup and return fresh for the visit of Bayer Leverkusen on September 30.