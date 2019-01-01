Naby Keita hopes to be Klopp's 'favourite' at Liverpool

The Guinea international is hoping to get to a level where the German tactician has affinity towards him like the club's megastars.

Naby Keita has joked that he hopes to be a favourite of boss Jurgen Klopp, like Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Keita has had a troubled time at Anfield, with injuries limiting him from playing regularly. The Guinea midfielder is back in the fold having been out since the start of the campaign with a muscle injury.

"If I can get to the level of Mo and Sadio maybe I will be his favourite one day," Keita told Sky Sports

"I don't think he [Klopp] has any particular favourites or he has picked anyone out for a special mention, he communicates very freely and openly with all the players.

"He likes to laugh and joke around, he has a very light relationship with all the players."

Liverpool are six points clear of in the Premier League title race, and Keita has stated that the crunch tie with the Citizens on November 10 is not going to be decisive, as many suggest.

"Well, it's , all you can say is that all the matches are important," he added.

"You can't say this one or that one is going to be the decisive moment because the next one is always the most important game. Only after that can we prepare for Manchester City."