My pace was lower than my age! - Lampard tells Tomori not to worry about FIFA 20 stats
Frank Lampard has told Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori to not be concerned with his pace rating in FIFA 20 as the manager doesn't hold much stock in videogame stats.
Tomori claimed he was "fuming" at only being rated 80 for pace on the video game, making him slower than team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi (85).
Mason Mount backed up Tomori's claim, stating the centre-back is the fastest player in the dressing room at Stamford Bridge.
Asked if he could provide a definitive of the answer on the issue, Lampard said: "I don't know about clearing it up. I'm surprised at Tomori, he is fast.
"I remember FIFA cards when I was about 37 years of age and my pace was 35, so I was actually slower than my age which was really strange.
"So I take those rankings with a pinch of salt, so should Tomori. The best thing for him to do would be to show it every game he plays, which he has done so far."
Pressed on whether he was faster than Hudson-Odoi, Lampard said: "I'm not getting involved in those arguments!"
Who’s the quickest in the team, @fikayotomori_ ? pic.twitter.com/TfjUorgezg— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 1, 2019
Tomori has truly broken out at Chelsea this season, having spent last season with on loan with Derby County.
The defender played under Lampard at the Championship side before the midfielder was named Chelsea boss, making 55 total appearances for Derby en route to being recognised as the club's Player of the Year.
That form sealed a chance to earn a regular Chelsea place under Lampard, and Tomori has done just that following the departure of David Luiz this summer and injury issues for Antonio Rudiger.
Tomori made his first start for the club in August and scores his first goal in September, having gone on to make a total of 11 appearances in all competitions.
The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League, having beaten Burnley 4-2 last week before falling to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Next up for Chelsea is a visit to Watford this weekend before a vital Champions League clash with Ajax on Tuesday as the Blues currently sit level with the Dutch side atop their group.