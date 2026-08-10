"My family is at home": Ibáñez's first comment after renewing with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia

Al-Ahli have tied Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez down to a new deal until 2030, securing one of the most important pillars of their backline for years to come.

Ibanez made no secret of his delight at extending his stay with "Al-Raqi", stressing his strong attachment to the club.

He said in a video clip published by Al-Ahli's accounts after signing the contract: "I am very happy, a new year begins and a new year in which I continue afresh after renewing my contract here."

The Brazilian defender added: "I am at my home and very happy, my children are at home and my family is at home, so we are at our home," thanking the club's management for their trust.

Several English clubs had circled the defender in recent months. Al-Ahli's management refused to budge, all the more so given the upheaval that followed the departure of German coach Matthias Jaissle.

Signed from Roma in the summer of 2023, Ibanez wasted little time establishing himself as a key figure in the side, turning in consistent displays that made him one of the team's most prominent defenders.

The 26-year-old played his part directly in Al-Ahli's silverware last season, chief among it the AFC Champions League Elite crown and the Saudi Super Cup. The deal until 2030 underlines the club's determination to keep together the squad behind one of its finest spells on the continental stage.