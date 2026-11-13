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With moving words and tears he could not hide, Mauricio Pochettino bade farewell to the United States national team, announcing the start of a new chapter in his coaching career, after Manchester United announced today, Friday, his appointment as the team's new manager, thereby ending two years of work with the United States.

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Leaving was no easy call for the Argentine coach. He will take charge of the United States for two final matches against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final, scheduled for 14 and 18 November, before packing his bags for England to lead one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Pochettino faced the media before those two decisive matches to explain his decision and bid farewell to the United States fans, thanking them for their support over the past two years. The press conference, broadcast by Sky Sports, was marked by honesty and emotion.

"I would like to thank the fans for their support," Pochettino said. "It has been a difficult time, and the decision was not easy, quite the opposite."

He added: "It is extremely complicated, but at the same time, I am excited about this new step. Right now I am focusing on the next match because it is important for the federation. Football develops very quickly, and we have to move forward, but I will always cherish the memories we shared. A lot has happened over these two years. You will always remain in my heart. It is hard to find people who are as transparent as you. The federation is in safe hands."

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His departure, he revealed, was no secret to the dressing room. The players and technical staff had known from the start, and transparency defined the whole period: "We have always been transparent and discussed everything. Yesterday, when the situation began to improve, we held a meeting with the players and the technical staff, and everyone understood the decision."

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The Argentine coach continued: "The agreement between Manchester United and the United States allowed us to reach a solution, given the importance of the next two matches."

Away from the language of numbers and results, Pochettino spoke about the human relationship he had built with the United States, visibly moved: "Before we are professionals, we are human beings. The emotional bond we built over the past two years is the best proof of the mutual affection and respect. It has been an honour for me to be here and to represent this team. Now we have to focus on the next two matches. It is a natural end to our relationship."

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The former Espanyol, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach leaves with a clear conscience. He laid the foundations for the future of the United States, he said, and the team has the attributes to compete at the highest level: "We have a good foundation to continue growing."

He went on: "We have players of a good level, who combine experience and youth, and who have the ability to develop considerably. We have laid the foundations necessary to compete, as we showed at the last World Cup. We have the essential attributes, and now we have to support the players."

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His philosophy, he explained, rests not on tactical plans alone but on building a united team spirit, something he hopes to carry into England: "The secret to having a positive impact lies in the human side. You have to be firm when necessary, but you also have to be a good human being. I hope it will be the same at Manchester United."

Candid to the last, Pochettino admitted he had not been entirely satisfied with his performance. But a chance to coach Manchester United does not come around twice: "When you are given an opportunity like the one at Manchester United, you cannot turn it down."

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The Haiti matches loom first. Then comes Old Trafford, where United fans are counting on Pochettino to restore the club to its natural place among Europe's elite after years of searching for stability and identity.