Mustapha Hadji to Koooora: Morocco can beat Brazil and Argentina, and this is its biggest weakness

Mustapha Hadji, the Morocco legend, believes the Atlas Lions are capable of knocking out Brazil and Argentina, two sides he reckons are no longer the forces they once were. He also pinpointed a glaring weakness in coach Mohamed Ouahbi's squad.

Morocco have become one of the leading national teams in the world. Their achievements at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups have lifted them to seventh in the latest FIFA ranking, ahead of several major nations.

That seventh place puts the Atlas Lions above storied sides such as the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Italy.

Six teams sit ahead of Morocco: Spain, Argentina, France, England, Portugal and Brazil, in that order.

Asked which three national teams could beat Morocco right now, Hadji named France, Spain and England.

He said, in a video interview with Kooora to be published later, "France are very difficult, and so are Spain, even though we beat them in 2022, and the third team is England."

Brazil and Argentina are a different matter. Hadji, who represented the Atlas Lions between 1994 and 2002, no longer views them as the threat they once were, and he thinks Morocco can get the better of both.

He explained, "Brazil no longer have the team I knew in the late nineties and the start of this century. They no longer have Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Rivaldo. I see that they are not a fearsome side at the current time. They have become an ordinary team that Morocco can get the better of."

Argentina, in his eyes, have fallen just as far. He added, "As for Argentina, they lost 90% of their strength after the retirement of Lionel Messi, who used to do everything, from goals to decisive passes. I do not see that the rest of the players have a distinguished level, and therefore Morocco are also capable of beating them."

Hadji reveals the gap that worries him in Morocco

Central defence is the problem. Hadji made clear it is the biggest weakness in the Morocco ranks right now.

He explained, "We only have the pair Issa Diop and Nayef Aguerd in this position, and the backups are not of the same level."

The Moroccan legend wants real depth. He added, "There must be an abundance of good players in this position, as is the case in midfield and attack. I hope we have six defenders of a high level in the future."

Did Morocco miss Romain Saïss, who retired after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations? Hadji said, "Yes, because he was a player of a high level, and a leader on the pitch, and now we have Diop and Aguerd."

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