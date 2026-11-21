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A post circulating on social media has sparked widespread debate over the future of Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, after it suggested he was preparing to announce his immediate retirement from professional football, a shocking development that alarmed supporters.

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The claim, it later emerged, came from an account impersonating David Ornstein, the sports journalist who works for The Athletic. It wasn't based on any official announcement or reliable information.

It all started when an account on X going by "@david_ornsign" posted a report claiming the 23-year-old German was preparing to end his football career. It added that he would hold a farewell press conference at the Allianz Arena on Monday.

The post spread fast, racking up almost 3 million views within a few hours as followers piled in.

Ornstein's name did the heavy lifting. He's known for his football coverage, and at first glance the account looked like a reliable source for the story. Closer scrutiny showed it wasn't the journalist's official account, and the post was nothing more than a misleading claim.

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Nothing confirms that Musiala intends to retire. Still, the timing helped the rumour spread, coming amid recent reports about the player's injuries and his future with the Bavarian club.

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The genuine concerns about Musiala stem from a series of health problems that have disrupted his availability in recent times. He has suffered recurring injuries, as well as a neurological health scare during pre-season preparations in August 2026.

He lost consciousness twice within 4 days. Medical tests then revealed he was suffering from absence seizures linked to a neurological disorder, and he has been on medication to keep the condition under control.

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His troubles didn't end there. A thigh injury kept him out of competitive matches for almost two months, raising further questions about whether he can regain his fitness and his previous level.

Senior figures at Bayern Munich have weighed in too. Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge both voiced concerns about the player's recovery and whether he could return to the level he showed before his run of injuries.

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Those questions have stretched to the financial side. Rummenigge raised the possibility of reviewing the terms of Musiala's contract should he fail to recover his usual level because of his physical problems.

The German midfielder reportedly earns close to 25 million euros a year, and his contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2030. That means the debate over his future now goes beyond the pitch to the financial commitments tied to keeping him.

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For now, the reports of Jamal Musiala's retirement remain nothing more than a rumour from a fake account. Nothing in the available information suggests the player has decided to end his professional career.