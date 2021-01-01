Mumbai City's Sergio Lobera: These players deserve to be in the ISL final

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera said his team deserves to play in the final after a hard-earned win against FC Goa...

It came down to a penalty shoot-out as Mumbai City edged FC Goa 6-5 (0-0 a.e.t, 2-2 on aggregate) in the ISL 2020-21 semi-final to enter their maiden final.

The Islanders were kept on their backfoot throughout the 120 minutes as they failed to create chances in an evenly-poised midfield battle.

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera, however, is a happy man as he believes his team deserves to play the final. The Islanders will face either ATK Mohun Bagan or NorthEast United in the grand finaleon Saturday.

What Lobera said

"I'm very happy because my players have done produced big effort because it's not easy to play 90 minutes, extra-time and then go into penalties. I am happy because these players deserve to play in the final," the Spaniard said after the game.

"He's (Amrinder Singh) the best goalkeeper in India. I don't have any doubt. I spoke with the player, (after Amrinder was replaced by Pherba Luchenpa ahead of the shootout). He knows the situation. I want to congratulate the goalkeeper. We have three good goalkeepers."

"We need to be strong because during 90 minutes and extra-time, there are good moments and bad moments and it is not easy to play for a long time. I think my players had a very strong and positive mentality."

"I want to wish them the best for Champions League. It was a very equal game as FC Goa could win the game."

Khalid Jamil is an example of coaching in India

"It was a different game. We played for all or nothing. In the regular game, we played for a win. Because at the end of the game, there are tactical situations. But I am happy the players managed well," Lobera said.

"I need more balance in defence. I played with Hernan (Santana) and (Rowllin) Borges. I chose the best XI in every game. I think it was a difficult game. It was difficult for us and our opponents. We did not have clear chances. My players had a strong drive."

"I think ATK Mohun Bagan had an amazing season. And I want to congratulate the NorthEast United coach (Khalid Jamil) because he is a good example to do a coaching job here. The most important thing is we are going to play the final."