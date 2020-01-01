Mumbai City's Jorge Costa - FC Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz was amazing

The fourth spot is not in Mumbai City's hands anymore...

head coach Jorge Costa was at a loss for words after his team's 5-2 defeat against on Wednesday.

The Islanders' poor head-to-head record against the Gaurs continued as they failed to pick up a win and secure the fourth spot at the Fatorda Stadium.

After the game, Costa said, "It's difficult to explain, especially because this happened in almost all the games we played against Goa. We offered goals from individual mistakes. We tried, we had more shots on target than Goa but they had a lot of quality. The goalkeeper of FC goa was amazing.

"We lost this game because we made mistakes and after making these types of mistakes."

With 26 points from 17 matches, Mumbai City will now have to hope Chennaiyin drop points in their next two matches in order to secure the fourth spot.

Costa said, "Nothing changes. Before this game, we came here to win the game. It's not easy to lose conceding five goals but the players must think about the good things they have been doing in the beginning and to believe in themselves.

"We will not give up. It's true that losing 5-2 is difficult but we have one more game to play and we know what result we need. It was a bad result but it was not a bad game. I know it sounds a little stupid to say but we lost because of individual mistakes."

