Mumbai City FC announce Football School Center

The first of the club's Football School Center is set to be inaugurated at Bandra

(ISL) outfit FC have announced that they will launch their brand of Football Schools.

The inaugural center of the school will be set up at the Neville D'Souza Football Turf in Bandra West, Mumbai.

The Football Schools will enroll kids falling in the under-6, under-8 and under-10 age groups.

Commenting on the initiative, Mumbai City FC CEO Indranil Das Blah said, "Football is the sport of the people and we want to take the game to the grassroots. We’re glad we can now present an opportunity to the young kids of Mumbai to be a part of a professional set up from an early age and open up football as an avenue for them."