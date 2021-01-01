'Mumbai City deserved to win the League Winners Shield' - Sergio Lobera elated with maiden title win

The Spaniard said that it is a pleasure for him to be associated as a coach with the City Football Group...

Mumbai City bagged their first-ever trophy as they got the better of ATK Mohun Bagan in the final match of the Indian Super League (ISL) league stage on Sunday to win the League Winners Shield.

With the win, the Islanders not only topped the league stage but also booked their place in the AFC Champions League (ACL) 2022 group stage. By doing so, they will become the second Indian club after FC Goa to play in the ACL.

Spanish coach Sergio Lobera was elated after the triumph over the Mariners as he suggested that the Islanders deserved the champions' title.

What did Lobera say?

"I am very happy because Mumbai City and City Football Group (CFG) gave us all everything and now is the moment to enjoy and analyse the things we achieved. I think my players deserved to win this trophy and finally, hopefully, we can achieve another one," said the Mumbai City boss.

The Spanish coach also thanked the principal owner of the club, the City Football Group (CFG) for backing the team and also stated that it was a matter of pride for him to be associated with the group.

"We have a big challenge. When I came here, I knew this is a big project. We have done everything to achieve our target and finally, we are champions. It is amazing for us and the club. Working as a coach with the City Football Group is the best thing to have happened. There are a lot of people with knowledge behind us to achieve our targets. It means a lot and playing in the AFC Champions League is a big thing for us."

After being dominant in the first phase of the league, the Islanders had faltered towards the end as they managed to register only two wins in six games. However, they came back strongly in the last two matches of the league stage and clinched the title.

Lobera mentioned that even when the team was going through a tough period he never stopped believing in his players and that he was confident that they would turn things around.

"I always believe in my players because I am working with them all the time. They are warriors. They are ambitious players and amazing persons. We are a family on an off the pitch and finally, I think we were very strong mentally. We had a difficult situation when we lost one game against Jamshedpur but finally, we are a strong team and we deserved to finish at the top of the table," said the Spanish coach.

Lobera eyes ISL trophy

The former Las Palmas manager is not ready to settle for just the league shield as he has now set his sight on the ISL trophy. He also stated that the team needs to remain focused and cannot afford to become complacent after winning the league stage.

"The season is not over. We have to continue being ambitious but now we have to enjoy the play-offs. We want to win the trophy.

"At this moment, every team is a difficult team. We have to be careful. It is (FC Goa) going to be a very good game against a good team and hopefully, we will win the semi-final," said Lobera.