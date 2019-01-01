Mumbai City’s Jorge Costa - I think we deserved to win today

Mumbai City manager Jorge Costa appreciated the quality of football his team played…

conceded the second goal in the final seconds of the match to drop two points against on Saturday in Kolkata.

The Islanders where on the verge of picking up their second win of the league when Serge Kevyn’s 93rd-minute strike had put them in front but Roy Krishna made sure that Mumbai returned home with just a point.

Sharing his thoughts on the match, Portuguese coach Jorge Costa said, “I think the game was okay. To be honest I liked the physical battles today. I say that football isn’t ballet. It’s a contact sport. We were here to fight for the three points and go back home with three points. I think we deserved the win today.

“The first half was great, when we went into the dressing room then we have the capacity and quality to change the game. After the last second, we conceded the goal. I cannot be happy with the result. I cannot be happy with the way we conceded the goals. But I’m very proud of the players. The quality and the way we played.

“Knowing that we played against ATK at Kolkata and knew it would be a difficult game, I think we did great. My idea we came here, we played well, we had the ball, we created chances, we tried and tried to win. But one point from this isn’t enough. It isn’t what we wanted or deserved. We’re far from home in 6-7 days and got only two points from as many games. But we should’ve gone back with 6 points. I can tell at the end, we’ll be there fighting for the top four.

“It takes a long time to understand what happened with Diego Carlos. We have the medical staff to take care of that. I hope that it will be nothing serious but I can’t guarantee that.”

Praising the referee of the match, the Portuguese coach said, “I like this kind of referees who allows us to play. Did he have an impact on the result, I don’t think so. Maybe he decided to give a minute extra at the end, but that’s his decision. We must be focused till the end, so we can’t complain about that. Today I feel we saw two very good teams and a very good referee as well. When it’s like this, I have nothing to say. I wish all the referees can be like this one.”