Debate had raged before Israel-Ireland over whether the Nations League match should be played at all. Ireland eventually travelled to Hungary to face Israel and won 0-3 on Sunday evening.

After days of uncertainty, the Ireland squad made their decision on Saturday. An earlier attempt had been made not to play the game because of the war in Gaza, but a day before the meeting they decided to face Israel after all.

There was also division within the Irish squad over whether the match should go ahead. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was ultimately the only player to boycott the Nations League match. With the keeper absent, UEFA eventually registered defender Jimmy Dunne as the third goalkeeper.

Before kick-off in Debrecen, Hungary, both teams came onto the pitch for the national anthems. During the Israeli national anthem, the Irish collectively bowed their heads. Heimir Hallgrímsson's side also wore black armbands for the victims in Gaza. They did not shake hands and no pennants were exchanged.

Just 13 minutes in, former AZ striker Troy Parrott opened the scoring. James Abankwah pulled the ball back for Parrott, who fired past Daniel Peretz. Three minutes later, Adam Idah doubled Ireland's lead.

Then, in the 25th minute, Jack Moylan made it 0-3. The winger ran through on Peretz and calmly slotted home. He then took off his black armband, kissed it and pointedly showed it.

Late on, things turned ugly. Footage clearly shows Israeli supporters making monkey noises towards Idah. The striker, who has a Nigerian father and an Irish mother, was targeted by racist noises during the match.

On 4 October, the two countries will meet again. That Nations League fixture will also be played at a neutral venue, this time in Backa Topola, Serbia.















