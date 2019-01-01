Mubarak Wakaso: Alaves maintain unbeaten start after Getafe draw

The Ghanaian was ever-present on the pitch again as the Babazorros earned a point in Madrid

Mubarak Wakaso was part of the side which claimed a 1-1 draw against at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in on Saturday.

Jorge Molina gave the hosts the lead in the 24th minute of play, but the Basque visitors levelled matters seven minutes later, courtesy of Joselu.

The result sees the Babazorros maintain their unbeaten start to the season with one win and two draws from three games, presently occupying sixth spot in the standings.

Wakaso – who received a yellow card in the 89th minute - has been ever-present for Alaves this term, playing every single minute so far.

The 29-year old featured 29 times in the Spanish top-flight last season for the Basque outfit, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

The midfielder will be looking to help his side stay unbeaten when they entertain at the Mendizorroza on September 15.