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MSV Duisburg vs Hansa Rostock: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 14 22 Nov 2026 - 13:30

MSV Duisburg host Hansa Rostock in the 3. Liga. The Zebras face opponents well behind them in the table, but form rarely follows a straight line.

Duisburg sit second, among the league's leading sides. Dietmar Hirsch's team recently beat Preußen Münster 2-1 away from home and have proved difficult to play against this season.

Hansa Rostock arrive in tenth place after a difficult spell. They have lost three of their last five competitive matches, although they beat Sonnenhof Großaspach 3-0 in convincing fashion last time out.

Recent meetings between these clubs have thrown up surprises. Hansa won their last encounter 5-1 in March this year.

Coach André Breitenreiter must prepare his team for a tough away match against opponents in top form.

Here's how to watch the match on TV and via live stream.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at MSV Duisburg and Hansa Rostock?

MSV Duisburg go into this match with two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five league games. They beat Preußen Münster 2-1 away from home last time out, having previously drawn 3-3 with VfB Stuttgart II and 1-1 with Viktoria Köln. Duisburg scored nine goals and conceded seven over that period.

Hansa Rostock have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. They beat Sonnenhof Großaspach 3-0 in convincing fashion last time out. Before that, Rostock lost 2-1 to Jahn Regensburg and 2-0 to Meppen. The Kogge scored six times and conceded five goals over that period.

MSV Duisburg vs Hansa Rostock: Line-ups

MSV Duisburg vs Hansa Rostock: Form

MSV Duisburg vs Hansa Rostock: Head-to-head record

MSV Duisburg vs Hansa Rostock: The tables