'Mourinho won't find it easy to land top job' - Former Man Utd & Madrid boss is a 'problem', says Calderon

The ex-Blancos president believes a manager currently out of work may prove too expensive for leading sides who will also question his methods

Jose Mourinho has been warned it will not be “easy to find a club that he really likes”, with Ramon Calderon considering the former and boss to be a “problem”.

The Portuguese finds himself out of work after being shown to the exits at Old Trafford in December.

He has been linked with various posts since coming back onto the market, with second stints at the likes of and Real Madrid being mooted.

Calderon, though, believes that Mourinho may prove too costly for leading sides in Europe, while questions will continue to be asked of his behaviour and supposedly outdated methods.

The ex-Madrid president told Love Sport Radio of a man he has previously suggested could be taken back to the Santiago Bernabeu : "I don’t see that it’s easy for him to find a club that he really likes.

"A club that has the possibility to win titles and also the money. I think he’s the most paid in the world nowadays. Not many clubs to go to now.

"It’s difficult to know how he is behaving. I remember, for us the greatest in our history is Alfredo de Stefano.

"He used to tell me [that] a great team, a great coach can never complain about referees, injuries, bad luck, the behaviour of some players. That’s something that belongs to the mediocre and I think he’s doing it.

"His record is incredible, difficult to match for any other coach, but his behaviour, I think he’s doing that so many times and that’s a warning for any team that’s going to hire him."

Calderon added on a man who fell out with several high-profile players during his time with Madrid and United : "I think [Mourinho] has been the main problem when he’s been in other clubs.

"When he was here, he was blaming everyone for the defeats. I think that is a grave mistake. It is a problem always.

"Also it makes a confrontation with the players and it’s been happening with Man United with [Paul] Pogba, with [Eric] Bailly.

"It was the same here, with Cristiano [Ronaldo], with Iker Casillas, with Sergio Ramos and I think that’s a problem, he’s always blowing his own trumpet and that for a coach I think is a big mistake.

"And, we have the example of [Zinedine] Zidane. He did completely the opposite. Backstage, he has been more with the team and that’s the way in my point of view to train a great team of great players. You cannot be the protagonist."

Mourinho has already moved to rule out a return to his roots in Portugal , with no decision taken as yet regarding a next coaching challenge.