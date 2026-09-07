Mourinho: tomorrow you will understand what I mean by "naivety", and I want an answer from La Liga officials

José Mourinho admits tomorrow's Champions League opener against Inter Milan carries an emotional charge for him. The Real Madrid head coach insists none of that will surface once the game kicks off at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday night in the competition's league phase.

Facing the club with whom he won a historic treble, Mourinho was asked whether the reunion stirred anything in him. "After the match, yes," he told the press conference previewing the fixture. "But during the match, no. During the match, it is just another game."

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He had labelled his own players "naive" after the La Liga defeat to Real Betis, pointing to their failure to show the referee they had been pulled or struck the way the Andalusians did. On Monday the Portuguese moved to clarify that the word was never meant as a dig.

"It is also a matter of the cultural aspect," he explained. "Perhaps my word 'naive' was understood as something negative, but I did not say it by way of criticism, rather I was describing reality as it is. And tomorrow you will understand well what I meant. You will understand it very easily."

"I want an answer from the officials"

Pressed by a journalist to expand on those words, Mourinho turned the question on its head. "I do not want to talk about the refereeing standard. Excuse me, because I will dodge your question, but I will answer in another way."

His frustration soon poured out. "Since this question was not put to me, I will say it now: we lost to Betis because we did not convert our attacking output into goals. That is it. But the penalty, why was it not reviewed again? Is it because the VAR video technology does not know the laws of the game, or because it did not want to? This is a matter I would like the officials to answer for."

He wanted answers, and fast. "If the VAR did not request that the penalty be reviewed because it did not know the law, then it must leave and give up the task. And if it did not request the review because it did not want to, that is worse. Then there is something worse than that: if it did not know the law, why did it not call the referee to the review screen? The matter is a little strange."

Real Madrid's coach pushed the point further. "I want to go in the direction of good faith, and to assume that he did not know the player was inside the penalty area. I prefer to interpret the matter this way. But if that is the reason, the referee is not the one who is supposed to make the decision, rather the VAR is the one who should do it. Because after a few weeks or months, if a similar situation occurs, the penalty will be reviewed."

His gripe, he stressed, was not about blaming the penalty for the defeat. "And I want to make clear that we did not lose because of this incident, because we might have missed the penalty even if it had been retaken. But as Real Madrid's coach, and as someone who works in football, I would like to know why the penalty was not reviewed. I want the officials to answer me on this matter."

Another grievance followed. "And there is another matter in this match that has nothing to do with the previous incident: why did Real Madrid's captain receive a yellow card? When Vinícius went towards the referee, and before he reached him, the referee brandished the card in his face. I would like to know the reason."

The rules, as he understood them, said otherwise. "Why are we always told that the team captain has the right to approach the referee, politely, to request clarification or an explanation? Excuse me for using your question to talk about this matter, but I wanted to comment on this decision."

The Inter Milan clash

Back to the tie itself, and his own feelings about facing Inter. "At this moment, it is not an ordinary match for me, as I said earlier. After the match it will be, but during it, no."

Chivu, his opposite number, remains close to his heart. "I do not think that during the match anyone will talk about the person on the Real Madrid bench," Mourinho continued. "During the match, I will not think about anything from the past. Chivu (Inter Milan's coach) will always be one of my men. I am very happy for him, and with what he is achieving. I will greet him before the match and after it. But during the match, it is just the match."

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