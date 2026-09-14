José Mourinho faced the media ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Elche, scheduled for Tuesday evening at the "Martínez Valero" for the sixth round of the Spanish league. The Real Madrid boss discussed his side's preparations, the condition of several of his stars, and the style of play he wants to establish.

Spanish media carried the details of the press conference, where Mourinho touched on a number of key issues at the club. He started with Vinícius Júnior and Arda Güler, moved on to Tchouaméni's fitness, and set out his philosophy on high pressing and managing players' minutes, before signing off with a striking comment about penalties.

His aim for the Elche clash was blunt. "I want to win. I want to play well and win, nothing more than that," he said, stressing that his focus is on victory while delivering the level he wants from his team.

Raising the ceiling of expectations for Güler

Admiration for Arda Güler poured out of the Portuguese, who praised the youngster's ability to make the difference on the pitch. "His quality is astonishing: his sharp vision, his decisiveness, the stability he brings to the team's performance, and his creativity. He has enormous potential, and his statistics are already impressive."

Then came a striking turn of phrase. "Perhaps I don't want to exaggerate and say he is the best, the best, the best, three times, but yes, he is the best, the best."

Vinícius got a different message. Mourinho wants more decisiveness in front of goal from the Brazilian, arguing that the best version of the winger appears when he turns chances into goals, though he stressed the importance of teamwork and daily development.

"His best state is scoring goals," he said. "Clearly, creating goals is important, teamwork is extremely important, and daily work is important and he does it to the fullest, but there is another Vinícius."

Mourinho explains his project

Pressed on his earlier remarks about needing three months to see Real Madrid in the form he wants, Mourinho explained that he does not mean a magic solution, but rather a more developed team as the work continues.

"What I mean is that I want to be better than I am today within three months, but I don't have a magic recipe that makes us very strong in three months," he said.

Development comes gradually through matches and training sessions, he stressed, affirming that greater cohesion and continued work with the coaching staff help the team improve.

High pressing

Defensive approach was next on the agenda. The Portuguese stressed that high pressing cannot last a whole match, and that his team must be able to switch tactics according to how the game unfolds.

"I don't think it's possible to press high for the whole ninety minutes; that's not our style," he explained, while insisting he does not want Real Madrid to become a team that settles for dropping back and defending.

"I don't like the low-block style," he added, "but I also don't want to suffer too much because the opponent scores two or three goals that force the goalkeeper to make great saves."

Tchouaméni returns

Tchouaméni will get a bigger role in the coming period, Mourinho confirmed, after limited spells in the previous matches following his return.

"He is improving constantly, and he feels stronger and more confident. He will play tomorrow. I can't determine the number of minutes he will play right now," he said.

The coaching staff are handling the players' physical loads with caution, he explained, pointing to a comprehensive plan to prevent injuries that includes work in the gym, individual training, and medical monitoring.

The Ballon d'Or controversy

Asked about Lamine Yamal's claim that he deserved the Ballon d'Or, Mourinho refused to pick a fight with the Barcelona player. "I don't comment on players' statements. I respect all opinions, but I don't comment on them," he said briefly.

He also addressed the possibility of pairing Valverde and Tchouaméni in midfield, stressing that the matter is not about the players being defensive or attacking, but about achieving the balance he needs on the pitch, with each player's role differing according to his characteristics.

Penalty shoot-outs

Just as the talk seemed to have wrapped up, Mourinho fired off a striking parting shot. "No questions about penalty shoot-outs? That's strange, isn't it?", he said, leaving an ambiguous hint about the refereeing ahead of the Elche clash.