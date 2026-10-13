Share Follow GOAL on Google

A cryptic message from the Portuguese coach

Advertisement

Jose Mourinho has left the Spanish press guessing again. Pressed repeatedly on the refereeing row from Real Madrid's recent La Liga win over Villarreal, the Portuguese refused to be dragged in and ended up telling the Italian journalists to ask him about Roma instead.

Madrid head to the Stadio Olimpico tomorrow, Wednesday, for their second match of the Champions League first stage.

"I invite you all to watch the first minute against Villarreal," Mourinho told the pre-match press conference. "One minute is enough."

He then threw the question straight back at the room: "The first minute is enough. If you want, we can discuss it next Saturday, because that first minute makes any explanation unnecessary for anyone who understands football."

Advertisement Advertisement

So what actually happened in that minute? "Marca" went back through the footage, covering the opening ten minutes of the game.

The Spanish newspaper said: "At the start, an offside was given against Mbappe, flagged by the referee in an incident whose position was doubtful. A few minutes later, the French player was involved in a similar incident, which was also given as offside. These two decisions raise questions, although neither of them allows the conclusion that there was any deliberate intent from the referee. No review was shown during the broadcast to clarify the incidents."

Los Blancos won that game 1-0 last Saturday, and the refereeing dominated everything afterwards. Vinicius Junior thought he had made it two, only for the referee to scrap the goal after going to the video technology, before sending the Brazilian off for pulling the hair of Villarreal's Nathan Salipa at the start of the move. Mourinho cut short his post-match press conference.











