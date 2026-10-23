Calm is returning to the Real Madrid dressing room at Valdebebas. Jose Mourinho has built a strong bond with the squad's stars, leaning on an approach rooted in humility and easy communication. It marks a notable shift after a spell defined by internal disputes and tension between players and the technical staff.

The players have praised the way Mourinho treats them, according to Marca, and made clear their delight with his personality and his handling of the group. "They are very happy with him, he is an extremely humble person," the newspaper quoted.

His influence runs deeper than his vast experience and reputation in the coaching world. It stretches into the daily details that bring him closer to his squad. Mourinho stays behind with the players after training, shares a joke, and handles each one in a way that suits his character.

Club sources told the newspaper that Mourinho is skilled at managing strong personalities and reads the nature of each player individually. That, they say, builds trust and tightens the bonds within the team.

Mourinho turns the page on the disputes

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This change carries real weight given the mood that gripped Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa. Both spells brought repeated clashes with certain players and public conflicts that pushed the squad and the technical staff apart.

Managing the dressing room grew complicated in that climate. Positions diverged, divisions opened up between supporters and opponents, and keeping the group together became an extra burden for the coaching staff.

The signs now point to a different relationship between players and coach. The senior figures feel content with a style that blends firmness, experience and friendliness, and Mourinho wants to turn that comfort into mutual trust that underpins the team's stability.

The stars' trust: Mourinho's most important bet

From the opening weeks of the season, Mourinho appears to have made easing the tensions and strengthening the harmony among his key men a priority. His focus has fallen on creating an environment where players can communicate more smoothly with the staff.

Club sources describe a dressing room that is now far more at ease with the Portuguese. He has won the players over and quietened the tensions that troubled the team in earlier spells.