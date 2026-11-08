Vinicius Junior was missing from Real Madrid's most recent La Liga trips to the Mestalla, a scene that repeated itself during the Clasico.

The Brazilian also sat out the visit to Valencia last season, at a stadium that saw him sent off on two occasions.

This time his absence stemmed from the red card he picked up against Villarreal, which ruled him out of league action for the final month of the season.

These twists stirred up plenty of confusion over the Brazilian's situation and his standing at the club, especially given that he started two Champions League matches.

Spanish newspaper "AS" revealed a particular approach in how Real Madrid and coach Jose Mourinho are handling Vinicius. The player fully understands that he has lost his place in the starting line-up and is no longer indispensable, yet in recent days he has felt complete respect and support from the coach and the club.

Mourinho and Real Madrid's officials stand firmly behind the Brazilian forward. The coach's sole concern right now is restoring the player's ability to make a difference and settle matches, the version of him that arrived from Flamengo.

Between Vinicius and Mourinho there is full understanding and open communication, with none of the silence the player endured last season under Xabi Alonso.

Both the player and the technical staff agree on one thing: the best version of Vinicius must return, because he remains one of the club's most important assets.

Mourinho speaks frankly with Vinicius in private conversations, and in public too. His statements have tried to hand the forward confidence while admitting the return to normality still demands a great deal of work.

He handles the Vinicius file as one of the club's own men, in keeping with his character as a coach, a spokesman for Real Madrid and a defender of its interests and sporting assets.

The Portuguese is therefore chasing, before anyone else, the right way to restore the real Vinicius and spur him on to his best.

The forward is working towards that too. He knows his primary task now is rebuilding the standing and the technical level that once made him untouchable in the starting line-up, a goal he is pursuing alongside the coach and club officials.

Vinicius's contract renewal last summer, running until 30 June 2032, offers both parties stability for the current phase and the upcoming transfer windows, before any possible decisions are taken.

So far he has played 12 matches, scoring one goal and providing three assists. Those figures fall well short of the usual output for a player of his exceptional ability.

Vinicius keeps grafting to get back to his old level, aware that the contract Real Madrid put in front of him last summer protects him under various circumstances.

Throughout the negotiations the Brazilian was clear about his desire to stay at the club, but he also knows the scale of the demands and expectations among Real Madrid's supporters.

In truth, club officials first considered starting the season without announcing the renewal and leaving the agreement on ice. After the World Cup, though, they decided that confirming the deal and finalising it served everyone's interests.

Unlike last season, Real Madrid's fans now understand that the team's shape and performance in each match will hinge on the understanding between coach and player, even if that leaves Vinicius on the substitutes' bench.