José Mourinho has voiced his concern about facing Valencia at the Mestalla, underlining how tough the trip looks for a Real Madrid side still recovering from a draining fixture away at AEK Athens in Greece.

Mourinho said, during the press conference for the Valencia fixture: "This match is one of the toughest games in the whole of La Liga."

The Portuguese added: "Valencia's coach is extremely difficult, he has great experience, he knows what he wants, and he has a clear philosophy in working with teams, so it will be an exceptionally difficult match. I feel afraid of tomorrow's game, and I mean afraid in quotation marks."

That warning came alongside talk of the balance between the players' need for rest and their duty to report for international duty during the coming break. "The national team is not my problem, and it does not worry me at all for a player to have the honour of representing his country," he explained. "The problem for me is tomorrow's match, against a team that is well prepared, that got a full week to get ready for the encounter, and that is led by a coach who is not worried about the way his team will play."

Staying at the training ground: a sarcastic criticism of La Liga

Mourinho also revealed the lengths he had gone to in helping his players recover after the return from Greece. "We arrived at three in the morning, but we stayed at Valdebebas, and no player went home, in order to get two extra hours of sleep," he said.

On their physical condition, he added: "The indicators that reached me are positive, and there is no need to exaggerate and portray things as catastrophic."

A question about those rest arrangements gave him the chance to take a sarcastic swipe at La Liga over the Saturday scheduling. "Konaté and Huijsen will play tomorrow," he said. "And thanks to the decision to hold the match on Saturday, the players who will join their national teams will be refreshed, and I will give them a day to rest."

Valverde: a captain of a special kind

Real Madrid came back from Athens with fresh belief in Fede Valverde's many roles, his ability to add value across several positions and his growth as a leader in the captaincy.

Mourinho said of the player: "I cannot compare him to what he was last season, because I did not know him then. He is a wonderful professional, a friend to his teammates, and he does not need to be a voice present every second, but he is always there as a role model for everyone. Officially giving him the captain's armband gave him a sense of responsibility, because carrying Real Madrid's captain's armband is not an easy matter."

His stance on cancelling the round after the death of Jesús de Miguel

Mourinho faced a question about calls to cancel the round's fixtures following the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel.

The Portuguese replied: "According to the information that reached me, there will be a beautiful tribute ceremony, and I see that this matter carries an important significance. If it were possible to speak with Jesús and put the question to him, that would be the ideal decision, but since that is impossible, only his family and teammates can answer what Jesús would have preferred, and whether he would have wanted no football matches to be held, or to be remembered through a beautiful and comprehensive tribute from the whole of Spanish football."