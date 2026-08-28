Vinícius Júnior returned to the Santiago Bernabéu a different figure this season. The Brazilian has settled his future, signing a new deal with Real Madrid until 2032, and begins a fresh chapter at the club by accepting a new role and setting out to rediscover his best form.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Vinícius is into his ninth season in a Real Madrid shirt. His standing within the project, though, is no longer what it once was. Kylian Mbappé and Bellingham have become the two leading faces of José Mourinho's side, and the Brazilian winger has accepted as much since renewing his contract.

The first two league matches suggested Vinícius is ready to handle his new reality without the comparisons. He scored one and set up another against Real Sociedad, days after Bellingham shone against Espanyol. Mbappé, meanwhile, opened his season strongly with a hat-trick against Real Sociedad.

His fresh start looks different with the supporters, too. Recent months brought tension, driven by his dip in form and the uncertainty over his future. Boos rang out during the Real Sociedad clash. They did not last long once he began to reassert himself on the pitch.

The turning point arrived when Vinícius scored and set up another, driving Real Madrid to victory and slowly turning the noise from the stands from jeers into applause. It was a scene that recalled the bond he once shared with the fans at his peak.

Mourinho took him off after the goal so he could soak up the encouragement of the Bernabéu crowd. "I would not have brought on Vini were it not for the goal, and were it not for that positive feeling," the coach explained afterwards. "I thought it was better to substitute him after the goal, and it was good to bring him on so he could feel the love of the fans."

Mourinho knows that a returning Vinícius is central to Real Madrid's new project. The player, for his part, seems determined to turn the page on the controversy and the comparisons and reorganise his cards within the team. The hope is that the night of the whistles marks the start of a new phase built on a return to brilliance.