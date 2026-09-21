The recent Madrid derby was no ordinary entry in the La Liga records. It was the spark that dragged Jose Mourinho back to his favourite battleground: the war on refereeing.

Atletico Madrid took the capital derby 2-1 in a contest that began evenly before the hosts seized control. Dean Huijsen's dismissal at the start of the second half reshaped everything, handing Diego Simeone's side a precious victory.

Fresh off another fiery outburst after the derby, the Portuguese reopened his old ledger, according to Spanish radio "Cadena SER". It's a heavy one: 15 actual match bans, the off-pitch price of a sharp tongue and stances that know no retreat.

That shocking figure leaves out the direct dismissals he collected mid-match while protesting refereeing decisions. It also excludes the huge financial fines and the suspended sanctions that were never enforced.

Consider it a pure record of his verbal and behavioural battles with disciplinary bodies around the world.

The moment that made the legend of confrontation

The most famous episode dates back to April 2011, when Mourinho was in charge of Real Madrid. After a 0-2 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu, "the Special One" delivered a historic press conference.

"Why, why?" Mourinho asked in an angry tone. He then launched an unprecedented attack on UEFA, accusing it of favouring Barcelona, running through a list of referees he believed had favoured Pep Guardiola's side and harmed his teams, and even questioning the legitimacy of Barcelona's European titles.

UEFA hit back hard: a five-match ban and a 50,000 euro fine. Real Madrid appealed, but the sanction was upheld, with the fourth and fifth matches suspended for three years as a probationary period. That incident became the biggest reference point in Mourinho's history as a coach who publicly questions the integrity of the refereeing system.

When it went beyond press conferences

More than a decade later, at the 2023 Europa League final in Budapest, Mourinho erupted again. After his Roma side lost to Sevilla, he didn't stop at criticising English referee Anthony Taylor in the press conference. He followed him into the stadium car park and directed insulting and offensive words at him.

The Portuguese coach described what happened by saying: "This is a disgraceful shame".

What made this incident especially serious was the timing of the offence. The sanction came not from a momentary protest on the pitch but from deliberate behaviour towards the referee afterwards, leading UEFA to ban him for four full European matches.

The Turkish chapter: three sanctions raise the tally

Mourinho's spell at Fenerbahce inflated this record in striking fashion.

2024: a blow to VAR technology. After a thrilling Fenerbahce win over Trabzonspor, Mourinho launched a scathing attack on the Turkish refereeing system and video technology.

The match saw two penalties awarded to Trabzonspor after VAR referrals, while Mourinho felt his side had been denied a deserved penalty. The Turkish federation deemed his statements a questioning of the referees' integrity and banned him for one match with a financial fine.

2025: the Istanbul derby ignites the crisis. In February 2025, after the derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, Mourinho again described Turkish football as "chaos and indiscipline", explicitly accusing the referees. The initial sanction was harsh: a four-match ban, before Fenerbahce's appeal reduced it to two matches.

Three actual match bans in a short Turkish spell alone.

A record stretching from London to Rome

The story isn't confined to Spain and Turkey. In 2005, during his first spell with Chelsea, UEFA banned him for two matches after he accused Swedish referee Anders Frisk of speaking with Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard between the halves of a Champions League match. That incident later drove Frisk to retire after he received threats.

England brought more. During his second spell with Chelsea and with Manchester United, he collected multiple sanctions for his conduct with referees, but most stemmed from direct dismissals and so fall outside the list of 15 bans.

Italy gave him his own share too. At Inter Milan and Roma, public statements against referees earned him sanctions, confirming that his conflict with the whistle spans continents.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Back in the spotlight after the Madrid derby, Jose Mourinho still looks faithful to the character that built his glory and stoked his crises in equal measure. A coach who treats criticism of refereeing as part of a psychological warfare strategy, even when the price is a seat in the stands rather than the dugout.