José Mourinho confirmed his Real Madrid players are suffering from severe physical fatigue brought on by a relentless run of fixtures, speaking after the 3-0 win over Valencia in the 12th round of the Spanish league.

The victory saw Mourinho climb to the top of the list for most wins in La Liga history among managers to have taken charge of at least 100 matches.

Mourinho said, in the post-match press conference:"My records? They tell me we have to win the next match. In this life, nice numbers are forgotten, and we do not feed on the numbers of the past, but on the present. I was not aware of this figure, but it is a source of pride for me. La Liga has seen top-class managers, and to be among these numbers represents great pride."

He added: "We stayed calm and did not get drawn into responding to the provocations. The red card seemed very clear to me, while the yellow card that Mbappé received, I felt the play could have been allowed to continue. I think the referee did a very fine job."

Concerns over the international break

Mourinho continued: "I don't know whether I will become a manager of a national team one day, but if that happens, I will be very annoying with the clubs, and I will think of my own interest, and that is why I do not have the nerve to call anyone now."

He went on: "National team managers certainly do not want any player to get injured because of the accumulation of matches and fatigue. I hope luck will be on our side."

Real Madrid continue to progress

Mourinho added: "I am pleased about that, because we have not experienced a state of chaos at any time. We stayed calm, understood the reasons for our defeat, and carried on working calmly."

He continued: "I will fight for everyone to maintain their balance during the good periods. Winning matches with a club the size of Real Madrid should not turn into a state of madness and exaggerated joy, but should be something normal."

Mourinho is suffering from a fever

The Portuguese manager said jokingly: "I am completely exhausted. I feel tired and I am suffering from a fever. If I recover, I will go to the American football league."

He also revealed his conversation with friend Aguirre after the match, saying: "I went out straight away to speak with my friend Aguirre. I told him not to feel sad, because my team's players are much better than his players. Aguirre is not the problem, because when you have players like the ones I have, your chance of winning is greater."