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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Mourinho: I congratulate Italy on "Calciopoli", and "Negreira" is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of world refereeing

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Real Madrid prepare to face Roma tomorrow

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  Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has continued to apply pressure over the Negreira case, in which Barcelona stand accused of paying money to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, vice-president of the Spanish Football Federation's technical committee of referees between 1994 and 2018.

At the heart of it are payments Negreira and companies linked to him received from Barcelona over many years. Data in the investigation file puts the figure above 7.5 million euros between 2001 and 2018, handed over in exchange for reports on refereeing.

Barcelona deny any wrongdoing and insist the payments covered advisory services and technical reports on referees.

Mourinho pulls no punches on the subject, as he made clear today to the "Prime Video Italia" channel.

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"I will say only one thing: I congratulate the Italians," Mourinho said. "Do you know why? Because it is the only country to have witnessed a scandal like Calciopoli in every sense of the word."

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He went on: "As for Spain, with what happened, and everyone knows what happened, the situation is still unclear. Until now, nothing has happened. Nothing at all."

 Asked whether he expected anything to change, the Portuguese doubled down: "If nothing happens, then this may be the biggest corruption scandal in the history of world refereeing."

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These are familiar themes from Mourinho, and Italy is the natural place to air them. Calciopoli sent Juventus down to the second division.

Only a few days ago he told "Corriere dello Sport": "I lived through the important Negreira period here at Real Madrid. Nobody knew about it, but we lived it. It happened. It happened. I left afterwards, and now everyone knows."

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links: