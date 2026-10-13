Mourinho: I congratulate Italy on "Calciopoli", and "Negreira" is the biggest corruption scandal in the history of world refereeing

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Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has continued to apply pressure over the Negreira case, in which Barcelona stand accused of paying money to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, vice-president of the Spanish Football Federation's technical committee of referees between 1994 and 2018.

At the heart of it are payments Negreira and companies linked to him received from Barcelona over many years. Data in the investigation file puts the figure above 7.5 million euros between 2001 and 2018, handed over in exchange for reports on refereeing.

Barcelona deny any wrongdoing and insist the payments covered advisory services and technical reports on referees.

Mourinho pulls no punches on the subject, as he made clear today to the "Prime Video Italia" channel.

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"I will say only one thing: I congratulate the Italians," Mourinho said. "Do you know why? Because it is the only country to have witnessed a scandal like Calciopoli in every sense of the word."

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He went on: "As for Spain, with what happened, and everyone knows what happened, the situation is still unclear. Until now, nothing has happened. Nothing at all."

Asked whether he expected anything to change, the Portuguese doubled down: "If nothing happens, then this may be the biggest corruption scandal in the history of world refereeing."

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These are familiar themes from Mourinho, and Italy is the natural place to air them. Calciopoli sent Juventus down to the second division.

Only a few days ago he told "Corriere dello Sport": "I lived through the important Negreira period here at Real Madrid. Nobody knew about it, but we lived it. It happened. It happened. I left afterwards, and now everyone knows."