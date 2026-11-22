Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho admitted after the win over Celta Vigo yesterday (Saturday) that he had not expected such a difficult match.

Advertisement

Mourinho said, in comments carried by Spanish paper AS: "Playing on a Sunday is usually the ideal situation after the break, but that isn't possible because of the Champions League. I saw players struggling physically, and they weren't fully fit."

He admitted: "Obviously I'm a little frustrated, because I want us to play better, but at the same time I'm proud of them. Of the group they make up. And of picking up three important points."

Espí has now scored four goals in 93 minutes, and Mourinho explained where he fits: "As for players with specific characteristics... and I don't want to say he can't start or play 90 minutes... but the team's style relies more on collective play and passing combinations. And on movement through the middle. He, on the other hand, is a penalty-box striker."

Then he spelled out what the youngster brings: "When we impose our control on an opponent who just sits back and defends, his style of play is frightening. He has great quality inside the box... he plays with his back to goal, he's good in the air, he attacks the near and far posts... he has a great many of the qualities of a penalty-box striker."

Advertisement Advertisement

He also praised Espí's attitude: "History is full of people like him who decide matches without playing many minutes. We're happy with him. And he's the kind of young man who doesn't get drawn into talk about whether Kylian should be on the bench, or whether he should play more..."

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Barcelona vs Villarreal ExpressVPN

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad ExpressVPN

Osasuna vs Malaga ExpressVPN

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Levante vs Elche ExpressVPN

Levante vs Racing Santander ExpressVPN

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano ExpressVPN

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao ExpressVPN

Elche vs Atletico Madrid ExpressVPN

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves ExpressVPN



















Mourinho added: "He knows he is developing, and he has the respect of the coach and his teammates, as well as his fans. He's happy. And I hope I get the chance to give him starts too, or 90 minutes, or more playing time."

The whistles aimed at his team came up next: "I think you understood that I wasn't criticising the fans. And I never will. Because the decision is theirs. But it makes things harder. Playing with the fans' support is easier than playing against your own stands."

Advertisement

He explained the difference: "If you play away from home and the crowd is hostile, that's motivation. But when it happens at home... that's more difficult. And you have to know how to play in that situation. Obviously it doesn't help. But you have to know how to play."

And he credited his players for coping: "Part of being a Real Madrid player is also knowing how to handle that pressure. To keep going, and not to be afraid of taking risks. And they had that strength."

Advertisement

Asked where Courtois sits in the debate over the world's best player, Mourinho said: "He's the best goalkeeper in the world. Only Yashin has won the Ballon d'Or. The history of football, without a goalkeeper winning the Ballon d'Or... that's the reality. People value attacking players more."

He went further: "But I have no doubt that he has been the best goalkeeper in the world for years. And with Neuer, who is nearing the end... I don't see... I don't see anyone... very close to him. But I like Lunin a lot. I like him a lot."

Advertisement

He continued: "And he's another player we can put in the same category as Espí. A player who deserves to play more, but that's his situation. There was a very famous coach in Portugal in the 1970s who said: you are the best goalkeeper in Europe."

The punchline followed: "So the goalkeeper asked him: then why don't I play? And he replied: because the other one is the best goalkeeper in the world. It's a bit like that with Lunin and Thibaut."

Advertisement

Asked about Vinícius and whether he is more liberated, Mourinho replied: "I said yesterday that it doesn't matter whether he's on the bench or starting. And so that you don't ask me this question on Monday, and you don't have much to talk about, I'll be a cheeky young man and end the story: he will start on Tuesday."

Pressed on his role in Espí's development and his huge celebration in the dressing room, Mourinho deflected the credit: "No, no. Look, Carlos... Levante's Portuguese coach was more important than me in his career. He helped him grow and improve. And he raised him to a level of play that allowed him to be among the options when we needed a centre-forward, a player inside the box..."

Advertisement

He explained how the move came about: "Johnny and José Ángel put five names in front of me, and he was one of them. So the greatest credit goes to Levante's Portuguese coach. Not to me."

His own contribution, he insisted, was modest: "I'm simply trying to help him develop a little more, and to motivate him to perform a role that isn't easy, because it means feeling that you don't start matches, and that when you come on, you do so in critical situations. As for my credit... it's little or none."

Advertisement

Could Mbappé and Espí start together without waiting for an emergency? Mourinho explained: "I can, but when we lose the ball, I, standing there on the touchline, would have to go onto the pitch during the transition and slap one of the players involved in the transition. Because playing with two out-and-out strikers means your wingers have to defend centrally."

He concluded: "And that certainly won't be the role of Diomande, Vinícius or Arda... maybe Díaz to some extent... but, given the characteristics of our wingers, we're not set up for a pure 4-4-2."