José Mourinho faces the toughest test of his coaching career at Real Madrid. The team have picked up just 15 points from the first 7 rounds of the Spanish league, a run that continued with a 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the capital derby.

That loss left Real Madrid 6 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who boast a perfect record heading into the season's first international break.

Look back through the record books and a worrying pattern emerges. Mourinho has never won a league title in any of his previous spells when collecting fewer than 16 points from the opening 7 matches.

The Portuguese picked up 17 and 19 points across his first two seasons at Porto, then managed 17 and 21 at Chelsea before adding 19 in his second campaign there.

At Inter Milan, he recorded 17 and 16 points in his first two seasons. His lone title-winning season with Real Madrid in 2011-2012 brought 16 points at this stage.

Every one of those figures clears the current mark. With only 15 points on the board, Real Madrid have handed their manager a start he has never before turned into a title.

Real Madrid's own history reads more kindly, though. The club have won 9 Spanish league titles since the turn of the century, and in only 4 of those seasons did they pass 15 points after the first 7 rounds.

So this tally is no historical anomaly for the club in a title race. What makes it awkward is the growing gap to a Barcelona side yet to drop a single point.

Mourinho's job only gets harder as Real Madrid's title odds slip and Barcelona's climb. The Catalans have made a flawless start while Madrid have stumbled through their opening fixtures.

The international break hands Mourinho around 3 weeks to fix the problems that have surfaced. He can reorganise his options and hunt for the solutions to lift performances and restore balance before the league returns.

Villarreal visit the Santiago Bernabéu when the campaign resumes. It's a golden chance for Real Madrid to get back to winning ways, chip away at Barcelona's lead and rebuild confidence before the looming Clásico.