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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Mourinho defends the referee after the Mbappe controversy: "He was very good, and we weren't at the cinema!"

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Spain
Portugal

The referee's decisions sparked controversy

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Real Madrid manager José Mourinho leapt to the defence of the officials after his side's clash with Racing Santander, insisting referee Munuera Montero turned in a technically strong display. The penalty handed to Kylian Mbappé had stirred controversy, and several decisions drew objections, but the Portuguese saw no problem.

Speaking after Real Madrid's 3-0 win at El Sardinero, Mourinho praised the way Montero managed the game. He also made clear that the penalty Racing demanded for a handball on Aurélien Tchouaméni was never there.

"They protested about everything," the Portuguese coach said. "I really admire this stadium, it is special. People do not come to the cinema just to watch a show, here the fans play. But there are many who do not know the rules, and that is partly due to them being changed constantly."

He continued: "It was not a penalty on Tchouaméni. From 60 metres away I could not see it, but when I saw it, I was sure that the video assistant referee was not oblivious. It was not a penalty. The referee was technically brilliant."

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Turning to the game itself, Mourinho admitted the scoreline could have read 4-0, though spells of the contest threatened to get complicated. "It is a good win in an important week," he said, before hailing the team's progress and the commitment his players brought both physically and tactically.

The coach singled out Bellingham and Diomande, pointing to a squad blessed with outstanding physical and tactical qualities and a group he found fiercely committed. Real Madrid are growing step by step, he added, but they still need more goals, particularly against sides that pack their defence.

Trent and the Athens match

Confidence is building as the wins stack up. Mourinho reckons the emotional side matters enormously in football, and that positive results make everything look easier. He pointed to Trent, who produced a superb performance despite missing several matches.

Asked about his gesture once Real Madrid led by three, Mourinho said he was trying to shield his team from any shock. "Can you imagine if one of the arrogant ones exploited our mistake and took a quick free kick? I try to help the team in every way possible."

His thoughts, the Portuguese admitted, were already drifting towards the Athens match. The changes he made had not been planned in advance, he explained, and he was weighing up whether to rest players who would not start the next game, with four or five changes on the cards. Spanish football, he noted, wants to see its teams winning.

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