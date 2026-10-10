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Loai Mohamed
Translated by

Mourinho deals a fresh blow to Diaz and Diomande, and settles Valverde's situation

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
B. Diaz
Y. Diomande
Spain
Portugal
Morocco
Côte d’Ivoire

Revealed: Real Madrid's expected line-up against Villarreal

Real Madrid go into Saturday evening's clash with Villarreal looking to steady the ship. The Spanish league fixture offers Los Blancos a chance to silence the doubts over their form and keep pace with Barcelona, who host Getafe earlier in the day at the Camp Nou.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", José Mourinho will field a strong starting line-up. Thibaut Courtois takes his place in goal, with Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries flanking him out wide, while Antonio Rüdiger and Ibrahima Konaté anchor the heart of the defence.

Knee pain had put Konaté's involvement in doubt. He made the squad list in the end, and he looks set to start.

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Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
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3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
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Real MadridReal MadridRMA
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SevillaSevillaSEV
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Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
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VillarrealVillarrealVIL
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EspanyolEspanyolESP
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GetafeGetafeGET
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Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
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OsasunaOsasunaOSA
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ElcheElcheELC
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MalagaMalagaMAL
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ValenciaValenciaVAL
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Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Aurélien Tchouaméni should slot into his usual midfield role. He partners Bernardo Silva, who saw little action with Portugal during the international break and could add a fresh dimension to the team's ball circulation and collective play.

Further forward, Jude Bellingham is expected to operate just behind the striker, with Vinícius Júnior on the left and Kylian Mbappé through the middle. Arda Güler looks likely to take up the right flank.

That line-up leaves Federico Valverde on the bench as a precaution. Yan Diomande also misses out on a start despite arriving from Leipzig this summer for 146 million euros, and Morocco's Brahim Díaz looks set to begin among the substitutes too.

Real Madrid's expected line-up against Villarreal

Goalkeeper: Courtois.

Defence: Cucurella, Konaté, Rüdiger, Dumfries.

Midfield: Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva, Bellingham.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Arda Güler, Mbappé.

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