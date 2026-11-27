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Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has refused to give in early to the idea that his side are favourites to win the Champions League, despite the perfect start Los Blancos have made in the league phase. He warned that the race for the European title is still a long one and that small details can decide the big matches.

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Real Madrid sit top of the Champions League league phase with a perfect record from their first five matches. They're the only side on 15 points. With three rounds still to play, they've already mathematically secured at least a play-off place.

Mourinho faced the press on Friday ahead of Saturday's meeting with Deportivo Alaves in the 14th round of La Liga. Asked whether his side were favourites to win the Champions League, he replied: "I want to beat Alaves. I like Quique (Sanchez Flores, the Alaves coach) a lot, and I have great respect for him. As for the Champions League, it's still very early, and we don't know how we'll all arrive at the knockout matches."

The Portuguese added, in comments reported by Spanish newspaper AS: "I don't want to play in the play-off. We have a lot of games... then there's the Super Cup, in principle two matches, and the Copa del Rey as well. We're close, and we need three or four points."

He also warned that the road through Europe is anything but smooth: "The Champions League is decided by details. Look at Bayern Munich, who have lost Harry Kane, and look at Paris Saint-Germain... You can reach the decisive matches without important players."

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Then he turned his fire on the artificial intelligence models predicting teams' chances in the competition: "There are those who say we're favourites, then there's the AI supercomputer... It's nonsense."

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Paris Saint-Germain dropped points for the first time in the fifth round when Roma held them to a draw. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, suffered a major upset against Lille.

Three days are better than two

Looking ahead to Alaves, Mourinho stressed the importance of recovery time: "Two days between matches is a short period, and three days is good. We won't have any problem getting back the players who featured in the last match."

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He was full of praise for his opposite number: "I really like the work Quique is doing with Alaves. Last year he did important work, and this year too, with a very clear identity. Another difficult game awaits us. Our aim is to win, and in the Champions League we've already reached 15 points. We have to play and try to take the three points."

Huijsen has become more mature

Mourinho spoke at length about Dean Huijsen, arguing that the defender's progress at the back is feeding into the team's attacking play.

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He said: "Defending well means helping the team become better in attack. When you feel safe at the back, you push forward more, and your defenders win their duels... That's defensive work, but it leaves its mark on the attacking work too."

He added: "At Roma he was a kid and still had a way to go, but England and its difficulty helped him improve in many things. My view from the outside, following a kid I'm very fond of, is that last season wasn't a good one for him. But he knows me, and he has helped me speed up his development."

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On the youngster's maturity, he continued: "He's a kid in terms of age, but he's much more mature. Rudiger is an important team-mate for him, he was last season and he is this season too, and so is Konate. He's developing a lot, and he handled the disappointment of not going to the World Cup well and interpreted it in a positive way."

Then, with a laugh, he signed off: "But let's not give him too much praise, because that harms him later on. I'm his coach, and I try not to be too nice to him."

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Mourinho rejects Bellingham and Zidane comparison

Mourinho wasn't having any comparison between Jude Bellingham and Zinedine Zidane: "I don't like comparing players from different generations. Zidane was one of the best players of his generation, and Bellingham has already become one of the best players of his generation."

Vinicius not in competition with Diomande

Pressed on Vinicius Junior and the recurring debate over his place in the line-up, Mourinho said: "I find it hard to answer some questions. If we're looking for the perfect line-up, for me it doesn't exist."

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He went on: "Last week Vinicius had to leave, then it was said he couldn't play with Diomande, now he no longer has to leave, now they have to play together, now Arda is the one surplus to requirements, then Arda's fans say he has to play... That's not how things are."

He added: "Vinicius has improved, and that's natural. The hardest thing is for the team to love you, regardless of how you play. That is the foundation Vini stood on when he was being attacked by you and by the fans. His team-mates built his structure, and he loves his team-mates and Real Madrid very much. He wants to help, and he has already reached the level where he can help. Whether he plays now is another story."

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Nor, he insisted, are Vinicius and Diomande in direct competition: "They're not rivals. We're all on the same side and we have the same goal. It took us a lot of work to reach this state. If they score, it's a goal for Real Madrid, and nobody inside the dressing room cares who scored."

The collective goal will overcome any disagreements

As for the mood in the Real Madrid dressing room, Mourinho said: "You'll always find some unhappy faces, but so far I haven't had any problem with the dressing room. We've been together for five months, and I haven't had a problem."

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He went further: "A problem may happen, but if it does, the dressing room itself will absorb it. I don't think it will even reach me. I see that all the players have a common goal. The collective goal will overcome any unhappy faces."