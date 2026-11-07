Jose Mourinho took aim at the Spanish league calendar after watching his Real Madrid side ease to a 3-0 win over Valencia at the Mestalla. The Portuguese insisted the relentless run of fixtures and back-to-back away trips leaves his players no time to recover. He saved his praise for the group's spirit, handing all the credit to his players for a run of successive victories.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that Mourinho used his post-match press conference to protest the schedule. Real Madrid had played three away matches against Santander, Athens and Valencia in just seven days, and were forced to fly back from Greece at three in the morning.

Asked what message he was sending to La Liga president Javier Tebas, the coach replied with a touch of sarcasm: "No, I don't have a message, I must stay humble, they hold all the power".

He went on, objecting to the fixture dates: "All I ask is that they do not put us in such conditions again. To play on Sunday, then Wednesday, then Saturday. This makes no sense, it is something of a joke".

Mourinho drew a comparison with his direct rivals. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both played on Tuesday and would play their next matches on Sunday, while his own players were forced to sleep at the Valdebebas training headquarters after returning from Athens.

His verdict on the crisis was blunt: "I ask you to leave us alone".

The credit for Real Madrid's victories, though, he refused to take. Mourinho insisted the players deserve the biggest share for the harmony and cohesion running through the squad. "All the credit goes to the players," he said. "They are the ones who did it, and they are united".

One moment summed it up for him. Kylian Mbappe rushed to cover the space left by Arda Guler after the youngster had advanced from his position and the team lost possession. For Mourinho, that selfless act captured the spirit of the group.

"That moment tells you everything about how united this team is," he said, before turning to the future. "From my experience, I can say that I have a good feeling about this team, I have a good feeling about Real Madrid".

Talk soon turned to the atmosphere at the Mestalla. Mourinho noted that Valencia's fans react to every refereeing decision and throw themselves into the match, unlike the supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu, who he believes follow the game more calmly.

A final sarcastic jab was reserved for the dressing room. The players had celebrated the win with music, and their choices did not win Mourinho over. "The atmosphere is calm and happy, the players played bad and noisy music. It is truly horrible music," he said.