José Mourinho was delighted. The Real Madrid coach saw his side thump visitors Rayo Vallecano 4-1 in the fifth round of the LaLiga season.

AS newspaper published Mourinho's comments to Real Madrid TV, where he said: "The win was important, especially after last round's defeat to Real Betis."

"We settled the match in the first half, and we weren't brilliant in the second half, but it isn't easy," he added.

Mourinho stressed: "Working the way we worked after the Champions League match, it isn't just about the physical side, but the mental side too. We made some changes to the players, we gave the midfield stability, and we found it indeed. The players deserve my respect and my applause."

"26 shots and 14 goals on our ground, we score a lot of goals, but we also waste a huge number of chances," he noted. "We are a team that knows how to manage the game, we are a very driven team, we recover the ball and set off quickly. The more driven you are, the harder it becomes to increase the speed."

He warned: "A day will come when one of the teams is punished for all those missed chances, and those six or seven chances we waste on that day will go in."

The Portuguese coach was pleased with his fresh legs. "I am happy with the win. You saw how Jude Bellingham finished the match, and Dumfries and Koné."

On his substitutions, he explained: "I can't make 10 changes. Substituting Valverde was a precautionary measure. He was suffering from something in the Achilles tendon, and we have to handle the matter with some caution."

"Three days after a tough match, we secured the win, and the goals came again after the press, and I like that a lot, but we can't always press high," he continued. "In matches like today's match, we can do that."

Mourinho signed off with a nod to the opposition: "So far I haven't seen a team that doesn't have talented players. It is natural for them to create danger or score goals in your net. But the win was deserved."

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