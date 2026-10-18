Portugal's Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid head coach, spoke about the big win his side secured over Sevilla by a 4-1 scoreline on Sunday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the ninth round of the Spanish league, praising his players' performance and their concentration throughout the match. He also touched on the return of Brazilian defender Eder Militao, the fixture congestion, and the Spanish club's objectives in the Champions League.

Spanish newspaper "AS" carried Mourinho's post-match comments, in which he put Real Madrid's strong showing against Sevilla down to the collective and individual quality of his players. He said: "We played well from the start. The players were extremely focused and enthusiastic, and they showed great respect for an opponent we had studied carefully. There was a high level of quality in our collective play, and a high level of individual quality."

He added: "We made three changes to bring different dynamism and energy after the difficult match in Rome. We played very well overall. Sevilla's goal came at a moment nobody expected, then we regained our balance and settled the match."

Militao's return from a long injury came next, and the Real Madrid boss called it an important boost for the team after the difficult period the defender has endured over the past months. He said: "I'm thinking about this wonderful night, and about Militao's return, which is something that excites us as a team. We have seen him suffer and work hard over the last few months."

On the Brazilian's technical and physical condition, Mourinho said the player has great potential but needs more time to get fully back up to speed. He said: "He is an excellent player. He has only trained with the team for three weeks after a long absence. He still has a long road ahead, but you can see his potential in training. He is a very important player for the team."

"We have to be patient and give him these small opportunities so that his confidence grows," he added, noting that the Brazilian defender came on in the 85th minute of the match

Three straight wins since the international break have followed, and Mourinho pointed to collective work as the basis of the team's development, despite the fixture congestion and the limited time available for training.

He explained: "I think we played a wonderful match today, and in Rome it was a very difficult match, but the team knew how to react. We are one team, and we always work as one team in order to develop. We have only played together for a very short time."

He continued: "It is difficult for us to enjoy the peace of mind that other coaches at other clubs enjoy, but we make the most of every minute we have, and tomorrow we will be back in training, because we will play against another team that already played yesterday and has a 24-hour advantage," in reference to Wednesday's match against Leipzig in the Champions League.

Ten Real Madrid players have now scored, and the Portuguese stressed the importance of contributions from every member of the squad. Goals alone, he insisted, are not the measure of success. What matters is what each player gives the group. He said: "Each one of them contributes in his own way. Courtois is playing at a very high level, and that is Lunin's responsibility too. As I mentioned yesterday, there is no single way of assessing merit. In my case, there are 24 players who deserve it."

Nine points from the first three Champions League matches matter too, and Mourinho explained that the aim is not simply qualification but a top-eight finish in the league phase, which would spare his side the play-off round. He said: "That would be ideal. There are two objectives in those eight matches: qualification, then reaching the top eight places, which reduces the number of play-off matches you play."

He added: "Last season, Real Madrid had to play those matches, and they are not welcome matches. We took six points against the two best Italian teams (Inter and Roma)."

Leipzig, up next, drew a warning from the Real Madrid head coach, who flagged the danger of sides looking to make amends after a hammering, in reference to their 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich yesterday. He said: "Leipzig are a very strong team coming off a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich, and teams that are suffering a dip in their level are more dangerous."







