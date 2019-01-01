Mount: Chelsea's young stars proving people wrong under Lampard after being written off

The England midfielder believes the youth revolution under the new manager is exactly what the club needed and is aiming for further success

Mason Mount says are happy with their start to the season under new manager Frank Lampard and believes they are proving many people wrong.

Chelsea appeared to be in a tough situation at the start of the season after being hit with a transfer ban and hiring the inexperienced Lampard to take over from winner Maurizio Sarri.

But the introduction of the club’s best young talents has breathed new life into the club, and Lampard has been the ideal manager to bring them through.

Though the ex-Derby boss has also warned that they need to be good enough once given the chance. So far they have been, and Mount has led the way.

“The manager tells us that we're not going to be given a chance just because we're young, we have to earn it," Mount said.

"But the fans have been calling for young English players for a long time and the backing they've given us makes us all want to give that extra yard on the pitch.

"People wrote us off at the start of the season and said we wouldn't do well without new signings, so we just need to keep proving them wrong."

Lampard has also spoken about the emergence of these young players, many of whom have been given a chance after returning from loan spells elsewhere.

The number of players the club had on loan cushioned the blow of the transfer ban, while also giving fans what they wanted to see.

Names including Mount, Tammy Abraham, and Fikayo Tomori have already become fan favourites despite only being in the first team for a short period. Lampard himself his naturally popular in Stamford Bridge, and an attacking playing style coupled with some excellent results has only increased this.

The former Chelsea midfielder has also said he planned to bring such players through, transfer ban or no transfer ban.

Article continues below

“I set out this season to see what these young boys could do," the Blues boss said in his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash with .

“If I didn't have a transfer ban and came to this club and had opportunities to bring players in during the summer, I still would have trusted the young boys.

“For me to have thrown that away after one game at Manchester United and a few opinions, that would have made me a bit of a flip-flopper.”