Moukoko: 'New-Eto'o' scores eight-minute hat-trick in Dortmund win

The 14-year-old continued his blistering form in the U19 Bundesliga with three quick-fire goals on Sunday

Youssoufa Moukoko set the BVB Football Park alight on Sunday with an eight-minute hat-trick in U19's 6-2 victory over Arminia Bielefeld U19.

The 14-year-old forward, who is playing well above his age group, fired the hosts ahead with his goals in the 26th, 28th and 33rd minutes.

The goals stretched his tally to nine goals after four outings in the youth league this season and also helped his team end a two-game losing streak.

Last season, he helped Dortmund finish second in the U17 Bundesliga table with 50 goals in 28 matches.

Several reports claimed that Dortmund are working to reward Moukoko with a bumper three-year deal in an attempt to fend off interest from several European clubs.