"The most important thing is we didn't concede" - Satiananthan

Selangor's 3-0 win over Petaling Jaya City on Saturday gave them only their second Super League clean sheet this season.

Apart from the three points bagged by in their 3-0 Super League win over (PJ) on Saturday, the result also provided them a rare achievement.

Goals scored by Endrick dos Santos (43'), Khyril Muhymeen Zambri (56') and Ifedayo Olusegun (60') without conceding at the Shah Alam Stadium in their week 21 encounter gave the Red Giants only their second league clean sheet this season.

Head coach B. Satiananthan was elated at the clean sheet, as well as the improvements shown by his charges.

"I'd like to thank the boys because they worked hard after the game (defeat) against , and the important things is we didn't concede any goals. This is our second [league] clean sheet.

"We scored three, kept control of the play, there were a lot of movements and good passing. In overall I'm satisfied and happy for guys like Muhymeen, who had been written off and now has three goals, and Ifedayo, who took the opportunity well although he had a quiet night.

"Things are getting better; the team is more comfortable and is playing the way we want to play. Next week we play against another tough team that beat us 4-0 early in the season, FC, so we'll see how it goes," said the 61-year old trainer in the post-match press conference.

Asked about dos Santos, who continued his mid-season resurgence, Satiananthan pointed out that the midfielder is still young and can improve a lot more.

"He's young. I'm happy for Endrick because since recovering from his injury he's been very positive and playing well.

"He's a vital player for us and if he keeps going like this, it'll only be good for the team," remarked the former Felda United boss.

