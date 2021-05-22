Mosimane after Al Ahly knock out Mamelodi Sundowns: All these people swearing at me and my mother

The former Bafana Bafana coach is on course for a second successive African crown with the Red Devils

It was an emotion-filled return to Pretoria for Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, who guided the Egyptian giants to a 1-1 draw with his former team Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The result in Tshwane earned the Red Devils a 3-1 aggregate victory over Sundowns and booked them a spot in the semi-finals.

Prior to leaving Egypt last September, Mosimane had won five domestic league titles as well as the 2016 Champions League and numerous cup competitions with Masandawana.

He was therefore upset to have been met with what he says was a hostile reception on his return home.

"I was a little bit emotional only when I saw the placards outside (the stadium)," Mosimane said after the match, as relayed by SABC.

"When we stopped the bus...all these people swearing at me, swearing at my mother," he elaborated.

"I said to myself, what else could I have done for this team to get the respect. But it's football, I understand, and I know the person who did that. I know the person that's behind it. Just bitter because I left. I had to move on with my life.

"There's more, I don't want to talk. The things I received before the match, from South Africa. If I show you my phone, I show you my things, correspondences I've received, emails I've received. They just don't let me go."

Al Ahly had taken an early lead when Yasser Ibrahim headed in following a corner routine in the 11th minute

The Brazilians dominated the game in terms of ball possession and gave themselves brief hope when Mosa Lebusa scored on the half-hour mark.

But Al Ahly were able to manage the game after that and remain on course for a 10th Champions League crown.