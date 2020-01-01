Moses Simon’s goal not enough as Nantes bow to Rennes

The Nigeria international notched his seventh goal of the season but his effort was not enough to prevent the Canaries from losing at Roazhon Park

Moses Simon was on the scoresheet in ’s 3-2 defeat to in Friday’s game.

The Super Eagles star was one of the stand-out performers against ‎Julien Stephan’s men, scoring his third league goal this season in the encounter.

Despite an action-packed first-half, both sides failed to find the back of the net before the break, with the Canaries failing to convert from several set pieces that came their way.

More teams

Damien Da Silva, however, broke the deadlock in the 47th minute after turning the ball into his own net to give the visitors the lead.

Raphinha levelled for the Red and Blacks before Simon restored the lead to his side after he was set up by Imran Louza’s assist.

Rennes rallied back through late efforts from Benjamin Bourigeau and Raphinha to snatch all three points at Roazhon Park.

Moses featured for the entirety of the game along with ’s duo of Mbaye Niang and Edouard Mendy, who ended on the winning side while Angola’s Eduardo Camavinga was replaced in the 83rd minute.

Despite the defeat, Nantes are sixth in the league table after gathering 32 points from 22 games. They will hope to bounce back from the loss when they face on Tuesday.